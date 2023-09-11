Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, DLF: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Domestic stock indices extended its gains for the sixth straight session and settled higher on Friday. Buying in select pockets pushed the benchmark indices higher, as the BSE Sensex climbed 333.35 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 66,598.91. The NSE Nifty gained 92.90 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 19,819.95.



Select stocks namely Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank and DLF are likely to be in the spotlight today. Here is what By Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Adani Ports and SEZ | Buy | Target Price: Rs 889-920 | Stop Loss: Rs 790

Adani Ports is seeing a lateral consolidation for five trading sessions on the daily chart. At present, Adani Ports is underperforming the benchmark indices. However, the momentum indicator, viz, the MACD is positively poised. This suggests that upside momentum is likely to continue. Hence, one can buy the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 790 for a target Rs 889-920 levels in the couple of weeks.



ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,013-1,034 | Stop Loss: Rs 950

ICICI Bank’s daily chart shows a bullish double bottom is in the making. At present, the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. But the momentum indicator, viz, the MACD is positively poised. This suggests that upside momentum is likely to continue. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 950 for the target of Rs 1,013-1,034 levels in the next couple of months.



DLF | Hold | Target Price: Rs 594-611 | Stop Loss: Rs 513

On the daily chart, the stock is making a higher-top, higher-bottom formation, a sign of strength. Even the momentum indicator, viz. MACD is positively poised. Further, the stock has higher relative strength and it is outperforming the benchmark indices. That said, the stock looks stretched on the daily chart. Hence, one can hold the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 513 for a target of Rs 594-611 levels in the next couple of weeks.



Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

