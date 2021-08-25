Adani Ports share rises 3% on nod to buy stake in Gangavaram Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price rose over 3% today after the Andhra Pradesh government cleared the firm's stake acquisition in Gangavaram Port. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 715.9, rising 3.02%

Total 2.32 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 16.46 crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 6.42% in last two sessions.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.45 lakh crore on BSE. Adani Ports trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages.

The share has gained 105% in one year and risen 47% since the beginning of this year.

The Adani Group stock hit 52-week high of Rs 901 on June 9, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 312 on September 24, 2020.

" .... has received letter/order from Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, intimating the approval of proposal of acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port by the company from Government of Andhra Pradesh," said the company.

The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, and the transaction is expected to be completed within a month, the company added. The acquisition is subject to approvals under applicable laws, including approval of the Competition Commission of India.

The said transaction is expected to be completed within 1 month.

Gangavaram Port is in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and break bulk cargo. It is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21. It has a capacity of 64 MMT.