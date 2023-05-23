Adani Ports shares extend gains to reclaim pre-Hindenburg level; here's what analysts say

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Tuesday extended their gains for the third straight session. The stock jumped 7.72 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 785.95, a level seen before US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its report attacking the Indian conglomerate. The scrip eventually settled 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 733.55 today. Considering the closing price, the counter has jumped 85.73 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 394.95, hit on February 3, 2023. That said, the stock has slipped 25.75 per cent from its one-year high of Rs 987.90, touched on September 20, 2022.

In January this year, Hindenburg alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. Adani, however, denied all the claims. Adani Ports' stock closed at Rs 760.85 on January 24 this year.

On the technical setup, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 740.

"Adani Ports looks slightly bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 800. A daily close below the support of Rs 740 could lead to targets of Rs 665-590 in the near term," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

"For long-time investors, this could be a could opportunity to enter now with a view of averring near the Rs 510-550 range in case of price shows a dip in futures. Our short-term given targets have been achieved which were between Rs 710 and Rs 745 with a stop loss placed at Rs 590. For long-term to mid-term, targets that we could see in it are between Rs 850 and Rs 1,250 with a strict stop loss point at Rs 460," said VLA Ambala, Research Analyst at Stock Market Today.

Adani Group shares have witnessed a sharp rise for the past few sessions. The strong upward move in the share price came after it was reported that the Indian conglomerate may consider monetising select real estate assets.

Investor sentiments also got a boost after markets regulator Sebi drew a blank in investigations into suspected violations in overseas investments in the Adani Group. Also, a Supreme Court-appointed panel said it found no regulatory failure related to price manipulation in the conglomerate's stocks and violation of minimum public shareholding rules.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in a choppy trade today, extending their rise for the third straight day. Although, the climb was limited as weakness in technology and consumer durables countered gains in metals and energy stocks.

Also read: Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Profit drops 17% to Rs 751 crore; firm declares Rs 2.60 dividend