Adani Ports shares in news today as S&P revises outlook to positive

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd are in news today after ratings agency S&P revised the outlook on the Adani Group firm to positive from its earlier rating of neutral, while reaffirming its long-term issuer credit rating on the company at BBB-. The rating on the senior unsecured notes was also maintained at BBB-.

Adani Ports shares ended 0.93% higher at Rs 1468.95 on Wednesday. Currently, the RSI trades at 57.2 mark, which indicates it is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

In the last session, market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.17 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.63 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 102.74 per cent in one year and risen 40.16 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

S&P said greater scale and diversification will lead to resilient earnings growth and cash flow at Adani Ports and the improving financials, along with leverage can accommodate high capital expenditure.

"We believe the company will remain acquisitive, given its high growth aspirations," the S&P statement said.

Adani Ports' strong competitive position and diversification will support healthy cash flows going forward, the brokerage said.