Adani Ports stock falls over 3% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Adani Ports fell over 3 per cent today after the Adani Group firm reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit for the March 2022 quarter. The stock opened with a loss of 2.04 per cent at Rs 736.50 against the previous close of Rs 751.80 on BSE.

Adani Ports share touched an intraday low of Rs 727.60, falling 3.21 per cent on BSE.

The stock trades lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Adani Ports share has lost 3. 62 per cent in one year and gained 0.81 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.54 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.84 crore on BSE.

The company's net profit fell 21.8 per cent to Rs 1,033.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1,320.69 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, total income rose 8.5 per cent at Rs 4,417.87 crore in Q4 from Rs 4,072.42 crore in the year-ago period.

