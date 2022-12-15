Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total, Adani Wilmar & Adani Transmission: 5 Adani stocks where MF upped stakes in Nov

Mutual fund managers were seen increasing stakes, though negligibly, in five of Adani group stocks namely Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar & Adani Transmission in November, monthly data available with PRIME Database suggests.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ -- mutual funds' two biggest Adani group holdings -- saw trimming of stakes by domestic fund managers in the month gone by, data showed.

Overall, mutual funds held Rs 16,921.66 crore worth stakes in seven of these largecap Adani group stocks as of November-end, data compiled from PRIME Database suggests.

Adani Ports & SEZ was mutual funds' biggest Adani group holding. Mutual funds held 4.54 per cent stake in the company valued at Rs 8,642.39 crore. It accounted for 0.37 per cent of MF industry's total asset under management (AUM). Mutual funds sold a total of 42,59,762 Adani Ports shares for the month, valuing Rs 373.43 crore.

Adani Enterprises was mutual funds' second biggest Adani group holding, valued at Rs 6,973.80 crore (1.56 per cent stake). MFs sold a total 16,55,315 Adani Enterprises shares in November, valuing Rs 648.58 crore. Adani Enterprises accounted for 0.30 per cent of MF industry's total AUM.

Data showed MF holdings in Adani Total Gas increased by 8,662 shares, Adani Green by 4,557 shares, Adani Transmission by 4,380, Adani Wilmar by 2,039 shares and Adani Power by 492 shares. Among the five stocks, MF stake in Adani Total Gas was valued at Rs 498.38 crore, Adani Transmission at Rs 402.93 crore, Adani Green Energy at Rs 386.67 crore, Adani Wilmar at 16.34 crore and Adani Power at mere Rs 1.15 crore, as per PRIME Database.

