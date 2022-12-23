Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission: 7 Adani Group stocks lose Rs 1.7L crore in m-cap in 4 days

Seven Adani Group stocks have lost a combined Rs 1.70 lakh crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) amid a four-day selloff in the broader market. Adani Wilmar, Adani Power and Adani Transmission have led the fall in percentage terms, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Shares of Adani Wilmar plunged over 7 per cent to Rs 512.65 in today's trade, taking their four-day fall to 18.53 per cent. The BSE Sensex has lost 1,630 points or 2.65 per cent during the four-day fall.

Shares of Adani Power hit a 5 per cent lower circuit limit at Rs 262.25. At this price, the Adani group stock was down 14.23 per cent over its December 19 closing of Rs 305.75.

Shares of Adani Transmission were trading at Rs 2,345.20 on BSE, down 6.82 per cent. This stock has fallen 12.5 per cent in four sessions to Friday. Adani Enterprises was trading 4 per cent lower at Rs 3,719. This stock has fallen 8.6 per cent in the last four sessions.

Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have fallen 8-9 per cent in four sessions. Bucking the weak trend, Adani Total Gas is up 3 per cent over December 19's closing price.

Net-net, the combined m-cap of seven Adani group stocks stood at Rs 17.04 lakh crore, down 9.41 per cent over December 19's Rs 18.81 lakh crore. Out of this, the flagship Adani Enterprises has lost roughly Rs 40,000 crore in m-cap. It was followed by Adani Transmission (Rs 36,521.23 crore in m-cap loss), Adani Total Gas (down Rs 27,533.75 crore) Adani Green Energy (Rs 24,528.75 crore).

Despite this, shares of Adani Enterprises are ending the year with 115 per cent gains (so far in 2022). Adani Wilmar (up 92 per cent), Adani Total Gas (up 90 per cent), Adani Green (up 39 per cent), Adani Transmission (up 36 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 9 per cent) are ending the calendar on a strong note.

