Adani Power, Tata Power stocks close higher after SC allows amendments in power purchase agreements

The Adani Power and Tata Power stocks closed higher on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed power regulator, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), to amend power purchase agreements (PPAs) of three power plants in Gujarat.

While the Adani Power stock closed 18.73% or 6.65 points higher at 42.15, the Tata Power stock rose 12.40% to 77.50 level.

The Adani Power stock rose 23.66% intra day to 43.90. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 27.73% during the period. During the last one year, the stock has gained 29.10% and risen just 1.20% since the beginning of this year.

The Tata Power stock rose 24.95% intra day to 86.15 level. The midcap stock has risen after three days of consecutive fall. It has lost 9.09% during the last year and fallen 17.42% since the beginning of this year.

Adani Power, Tata Power Co and Essar Power operate three power plants with a total capacity of 9,940 megawatts (mw) in Gujarat based on imported coal from Indonesia.

These projects ran into losses when the Indonesian government increased the price of coal, but the PPAs did not allow them to pass on the increase in fuel cost.

The apex court's ruling paves the way for CERC to amend the PPAs, thereby allowing these companies to pass on the increase in fuel cost. The court has given CERC two months' time to decide on the issue. The three plants - Adani's 4,620 mw, Tata's 4,000 mw and Essar's 1,320 mw - are currently operating below their full capacity.

On October 24, SBI moved the Supreme Court seeking implementation of a high-power panel's recommendation to amend the PPAs between various discoms and three Gujarat-based electricity producers who were running losses as they could not hike tariffs to compensate for the rise in cost of coal imported from Indonesia.

SBI is part of a consortium of banks that funded the three power producers-Tata Mundra, Adani and Essar-who were not allowed by the apex court to charge compensatory tariff in lieu of the increase in cost of coal they were importing from Indonesia.

The top court by its order of April 11, 2017 had set aside the decisions of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and Appellate Tribunal for Electricity allowing the power producers to charge compensatory tariff.

Subsequently, all stakeholders including the firms had a meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Thereafter, the central government recommended formation of the high-powered committee, State Bank of India said in its application filed through advocate Sanjay Kapur.

Earlier this month, according to the plea, the panel recommended that the power purchase agreements (PPAs) which the three companies had with discoms in several states be amended based on the cost of coal imported from Indonesia.

It also said that after the committee gave its recommendation, applications were moved by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) and the state government in the apex court for permission to amend the PPAs

SBI, seeking to be impleaded in the matter and supporting the pleas of GUVNL and the state government, had contended that entire net-worth of the three companies had almost eroded and the monies loaned to them by the banks was "at serious and imminent risk".

"So far, as Essar Power Gujarat Ltd is concerned, it is already a non-performing asset (NPA)," it has said, adding that the remaining two companies have sent letters saying they would be constrained to stop operation as they cannot run their plants at a loss.

According to SBI's plea, the consortium of banks had till March 31, 2017 lent Rs 19,127 crore to Adani Power, Rs 4,214 crore to Essar Power and Rs 10,159 crore to Tata Mundra to run their plants.