Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission hit fresh 52-week lows; stocks down up to 76%

Shares of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission fell to their respective one-year lows in Monday's session. Adani Total dived 5 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 925.10 today. Adani Transmission also declined in the same quantum of 5 per cent to touch its one-year low level of Rs 873.90. Adani Total Gas has slumped around 76 in 20 straight sessions; while Adani Transmission has lost nearly 34 per cent in eight consecutive days.

Since January 24 this year, Adani stocks took a major hit after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that the Gautam Adani-led Indian conglomerate had engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the last few decades. Adani Group, however, refuted the claim as baseless.

Last week, US-based index provider MSCI said it would postpone the implementation of updates to weightings for two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review. In addition, S&P Global Ratings placed the Adani Transmission's ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) evaluation 'under review' following the Hindenburg report.

On the earnings front, Adani Total reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150 crore for the December quarter (Q3 FY23), up 17 per cent from Rs 128 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Adani Transmission posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit, at Rs 478 crore, in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 267 crore in the year-ago period, aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order.

Technical view

"Adani Total Gas is oversold but still very bearish and now will have next support at Rs 787. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance level of Rs 1,190. Targets will be Rs 1,391-1,519 in the near term," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

The stock was last seen trading lower than 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 9.85. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 213.61.

That said, Adani Total has an average target price of Rs 3,475, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential upside of 276.51 per cent. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.40, indicating high volatility.

"Adani Transmission continues to slide lower and now will have next support at Rs 735. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance level of Rs 956. Targets will be Rs 1,093-1,315 in the near term," said Tips2trades' Ramachandran said.

The stock was last seen trading lower than 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 13.71. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 748.75.

Yet, Adani Transmission has an average target price of Rs 4,172, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential upside of 377.13 per cent. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.29, indicating high volatility.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded almost flat in late morning deals as losses in banks, consumer durables and energy stocks countered gains in technology, consumer goods and automobile shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 57 points or 0.09 per cent to trade at 61,059; while the broader NSE Nifty index edged 4 points or 0.02 per cent higher to trade at 17,948.

