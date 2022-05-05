Adani Total Gas slips 3% as Q4 earnings fall below estimates

Shares of Adani Total Gas fell over 3 per cent amid a rising market today after the Adani Group firm reported a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2022. Net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 led by higher cost of natural gas. Profit for March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 143.73 crore.

However, revenue rose 73 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,065.5 crore during the quarter on higher volume coupled with increase in sales price. In the March 2021 quarter, the revenue stood at Rs 584.48 crore.

YES Securities said Adani Total Gas reported a below estimated operating profit of Rs 1,311 mn (down 36 per cent YoY & QoQ) on higher than estimated costs (gas and operating), even as gas sales volume stood in-line with its estimates.

Shares of Adani Total Gas fell 3.04 per cent to Rs 2,370 against the previous close of Rs 2,444.40 on BSE. The stock opened with a loss of 2.23 per cent at Rs 2,390 today.

The share is trading higher than 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. It has zoomed 96 percent in a year and risen 44.55 per cent in 2022. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.72 lakh crore on BSE. A total of 2,792 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.83 lakh on BSE. The share opened at Rs 2,390 on BSE.

CNG sales grew 58 per cent to 100 million standard cubic meters while piped natural gas sales grew 17 per cent to 89 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd).

"For Q4 FY22, despite a significant increase in the R-LNG prices, volume curtailment by gas suppliers to ATGL, APM gas price revision effective from Oct 1, 2021, and lower allocation of APM gas, the company clocked EBITDA of Rs 141 crore as against EBITDA of Rs 224 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. As a result of volume curtailment by our gas suppliers, ATGL has also consequently calibrated its supplies to industrial consumers," the firm said.

For the full 2021-22 fiscal, net profit climbed 7 per cent to Rs 505 crore and revenue grew 80 per cent to Rs 3,206 crore.

The company said it has commissioned 117 new CNG stations, taking the total to 334. It added 85,840 new connections, taking total piped natural gas home connections to 5.64 lakh. Industrial and commercial connections increased to 5,676 with 710 new connections.

The board of the company recommended a dividend of 25 per cent for the financial year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 714 points higher at 56,383 and Nifty climbed 209 points to 16,887 in morning trade today.