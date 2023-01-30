Adani Transmission shares dive 20% to hit lower price band in late morning deals today

Shares of Adani Transmission were locked in the lower circuit level in late morning deals on Monday. The stock nosedived 20 per cent to hit a day low (lower price band) of Rs 1,607.80 over its previous close of Rs 2,009.70. At today's day low price, the scrip has lost 42.21 per cent in four consecutive sessions.

Adani Group stocks came under the scanner after a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that the Indian conglomerate had engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the last few decades. Adani Group, however, refuted the claim as baseless.

On the technical front, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 1,505 level, an analyst said. "Adani Transmission expectedly looks bearish but very oversold on the daily charts. Investors should buy only if a close is above Rs 1,828. Rs 1,505 will be the next support," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

Targets would be Rs 2,085-2,222 in the near term, he added.

The stock was last seen trading lower than 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 18.22. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 27779.50.

That said, Adani Transmission has an average target price of Rs 4,172, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential upside of 158.65 per cent. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.26, indicating high volatility.

Six out of the 10 listed Adani Group stocks (including recently acquired ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV) declined today. Five Adani stocks (Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wimar and NDTV) touched their respective lower circuit levels today.

On the flip side, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC and Ambuja Cements jumped up to 10 per cent.

Further, Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) received bids for 6,13,092 shares on the second day of bidding (Day 2) so far. The issue was subscribed just a per cent of the total size of 5,41,772 shares, as of 11.12 am.

The issue has received a tepid response so far amid a sharp fall in shares of Adani Enterprises. Adani Enterprises' stock rebounded in Monday's trade, but it is still trading below the FPO price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

Meanwhile, shares of Ambuja Cements and ACC climbed today after a report that suggested the group was planning a share buyback proposal for the former.

Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red during late morning deals amid a volatile session, dragged by banks, financials, consumer, metal and energy stocks.

