Adani Wilmar stock climbs over 7% post Q3 earnings

Shares of Adani Wilmar rallied over 7% today after the firm reported a 66% rise in Q3 net profit. The Adani Group stock rose 7.33% to Rs 404 against the previous close of Rs 376.40 on BSE. Total 20.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 79.71 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 49,927 crore on BSE. On NSE, the stock rose 7.62% to Rs 405 against previous close of Rs 376.30. Total 1.66 crore shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 646.09 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 49,836 crore.

Net profit rose to Rs 211.41 crore in Q3 against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 40.5 per cent to Rs 14,379 crore in Q3 against Rs 10,229 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

FMCG revenue climbed 46 per cent to Rs 703 crore. The company's EBITDA rose 60.3 per cent at Rs 503 crore in Q3 against Rs 314.30 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

EBIDTA from April-December 2021 stood at Rs 1,420 crore as compared to Rs 1,050 crore in the same period of 2020, clocking a growth of 35 per cent.

Adani Wilmar's EBITDA margin came at 3.5 per cent as against 3.1 per cent YoY. Food business reported a revenue of Rs 1,865 crore in nine months compared to Rs 1,400 crore in April-December 2021, clocking a YoY growth of 33 per cent.