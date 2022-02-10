Adani Wilmar stock hits upper circuit, zooms 72% in three sessions

Shares of recently listed Adani Wilmar were stuck in the upper circuit of 20% in afternoon session today. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs 381.80 against the previous close of Rs 318.20 on BSE. The share has zoomed 72.76% in three sessions compared to the opening price of Rs 221 on Tuesday.

The stock has risen in the past sessions on the back of heavy volumes. Total 58.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 219.94 crore.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 49,621 crore on BSE.

On NSE, the stock rose 19.99% to Rs 386.25. Total 5.58 crore shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2,074 crore.

The stock closed 20% higher at Rs 318.20 in the previous session.

On its listing day on February 8, Adani Wilmar stock closed 16% higher to the issue price. The stock of the Adani Group firm ended at Rs 268.25 on NSE, up 16.63% to the issue price of Rs 230.

On BSE, the stock ended 15.30% higher to the IPO issue price of Rs 230.

The stock listed 4% lower to the IPO issue price at Rs 221 on BSE. The issue price of the IPO stood at Rs 230. On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 227, down 1.30% to the issue price. The IPO was held from January 27 to January 31.

The issue was subscribed 17.7% on the final day. The IPO received bids for 212.87 crore shares against the issue size of 12.25 crore equity shares on January 31. The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 3.92 times.