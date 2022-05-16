Adani Wilmar stock slips 5% as market recovers

Shares of Adani Wilmar fell over 5 per cent in early trade today amid positive market sentiment in the broader indices. Adani Wilmar stock opened 2.95 per cent lower at Rs 554.40 against the previous close of Rs 571.25.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 70,533 crore. The share touched lower circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 542.70 on BSE. A total of 0.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.68 lakh on BSE. The stock has lost 14.73 per cent in a month and fallen 11.6 per cent in a week.

Adani Wilmar stock is trading higher than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 20-day moving averages. The stock closed 1.81 per cent lower in the previous session.

Meanwhile, BSE has placed the stock under the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) list. Those stocks which are under surveillance due to price variation, volatility, volume variation is included in the list. Adani Wilmar stock has lost 38.21 per cent or Rs 335.6 from its record high of Rs 878.30 hit on April 28, 2022 compared to its listing price of Rs 221 on February 8.

Before hitting the roof, the stock had rallied a massive 297.44 per cent compared to its listing price of Rs 221 on February 8. The company made a muted market debut on February 8. Shares of Adani Wilmar listed at Rs 221, a 3.91 per cent discount to their IPO issue price on BSE. The issue price of the IPO stood at Rs 230. The firm offered its shares in a price band of Rs 218-Rs 230.

On May 2, Adani Wilmar reported a 26 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 234.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations climbed 40 per cent YoY to Rs 14,960.4 crore in Q4 against Rs 10,672 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Adani Wilmar Ltd is a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore. It is engaged in the manufacturing of edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar. The company also owns the popular brand Fortune, which is the largest selling edible oil brand in India.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty were trading higher today. Sensex rose 355 points to 53,149 and Nifty gained 105 points to 18,887 in early morning deals.