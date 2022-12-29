Advani Hotels to go ex-dividend, Technocraft Ind ex-buyback; rights, preferential issues & more

Thursday will see shares of Advani Hotels & Resorts turning ex-dividend. Technocraft Industries will turn ex-share buyback today. The board of two companies Lotus Chocolate Company and Retro Green Revolution will consider proposals of issue of preferential shares. The board of RO Jewels will consider either a bonus issue or stock split while the AF Enterprises board will consider a rights issue later today.

Advani Hotels & Resorts will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 15.

Technocraft Industries will go ex-share buyback today. The record date for determining the eligible shareholders and the buyback Entitlement is December 30. The company board had on November 14 approved Rs 150 crore share buyback proposal, with an offer size of up to 15 lakh shares and buyback price of Rs 1,000 per share.

In the case of Lotus Chocolate Company, the company in a December 26 filing said it will consider and approve issuance of the redeemable preference shares through preferential issue on a private placement basis.

The board of Retro Green Revolution will consider increase in the authorised share capital of the company and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the company. Besides, it will consider a proposal for issuance of shares by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible mode today.

The AF Enterprises board at the company’s factory cum corporate office in Faridabad would consider issue shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company today. RO Jewels had on December 21 said it would consider and approve either issue of bonus shares or stock split on December 29.

Meanwhile, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance and Balrampur Chini Mills are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

