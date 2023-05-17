Airtel shares hovering around Rs 800; can they revisit 52-week high level?

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd have slipped 2.51 per cent in 2023 so far, underperforming a 0.64 per cent climb in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period. Although, it has climbed 4.50 per cent in the past one month. Currently, the stock is hovering around Rs 800 in May this year. The scrip on Wednesday settled 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 792.25. At today's closing price, Airtel traded 9.67 per cent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 877.10, a level seen on November 25 last year. That said, the stock has gained 25.94 per cent from its one-year high of Rs 629.05, hit on July 14, 2022.

Technical analysts said that support on the counter could be seen at Rs 785, followed by Rs 780, Rs 770 and Rs 760 levels. On the other hand, resistance may be seen around Rs 800-810 level in the near term. Any decisive breach above the mentioned resistance levels is more likely to pull this stock further, the analysts added.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Bharti Airtel has witnessed a subdued move in the last couple of trading weeks. However, it is able to sustain above the 200-SMA (Simple Moving Average) on the daily charts. The technical structure looks a bit tentative and unless it surpasses the Rs 800 mark in a decisive manner, it is likely to remain in the consolidation phase. On the downside, the support is placed around Rs 780 zone, followed by Rs 760 in the comparable period."

Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The stock is hovering within a band resisting near the Rs 805 zone. It has near-term support around Rs 780-785 zone. A decisive breach above Rs 805 is much needed to confirm a breakout for a further upward journey."

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said, "The counter is continuously trading in the long consolidation phase and it is facing resistance on the higher side at around Rs 800-810 levels. The structure of the counter is good for long-term investors because it is trading above all important moving averages.

On the upside, Rs 810–800 is an immediate hurdle. Above this, we can expect a move towards Rs 850. On the downside, Rs 770 is an important support level."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "Bharti Airtel is very range bound on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 802. Investors should buy only if prices fall to the support zone of Rs 760-770 for better returns in the near term."

On the earnings front, the telecom major's net profit rose nearly 50 per cent in March 2023 quarter to Rs 3,006 crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 36,009 crore in Q4 FY23, from Rs 31,500 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks extended their fall for the second straight session, dragged by technology, financials, metals and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack tanked 372 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 61,561, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 105 points or 0.57 per cent down to finish at 18,182.

