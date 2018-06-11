Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock closes 19.87% higher on USFDA nod to depressive disorder drug

The Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock closed higher today after the company received the US health regulator's nod for Bupropion Hydrochloride tablets, used for treatment of major depressive disorder. The stock hit an intra day high of 521.80 and closed 19.87% higher at 521.25 level on the BSE. On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 522.30. The stock closed at 434 level on Friday and opened at 440 level today.

It has fallen 1.86% since the beginning of this year. During the last year, the stock has fallen 5.64%. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 23.33% during the period. The stock's volume has risen 2,287.69% compared with five day average volumes of stock being traded on the BSE. The company's market valuation also rose by Rs 1,629.39 crore to Rs 9,826.39 crore.

"The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Bupropion Hydrochloride tablets," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The approval is for strengths of 75 mg and 100 mg. Alembic Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The company focuses on anti-infective, analgesic and, cough and cold therapies.

It also focuses on therapies, such as cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, dermatology and ophthalmology. Its APIs include independent manufacturing blocks for Macrolides, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other drugs. The company offers international and domestic formulations.