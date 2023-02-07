Ambuja Cements shares end higher post Q3 earnings; gain for fourth straight session

Shares of Ambuja Cements closed in the green today after the cement maker reported a 46 per cent rise in its standalone profit. Profit climbed to Rs 368.99 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal compared to Rs 252.81 crore in Q3FY22. Ambuja Cements stock closed at Rs 383.70, rising 1.12 per cent against the previous close of Rs 379.45 on BSE. Ambuja Cements stock stands higher than 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 0.27 per cent in a year but lost 26.79% in 2022. In a month, the stock is down 26.18 per cent. Total 17.08 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 66.05 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 76,189 crore on BSE.

Ambuja Cements stock touched an intraday high of Rs 406.85, rising 7.22% on BSE. The stock also touched an intraday low of Rs 371.65 ,down 2.06%. It has gained 14% in the last four sessions. The earnings, which were announced just before the market closed, led the stock to close higher today.

Check share price live: Ambuja Cements

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Ambuja Cements stands at 31.5, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought. Ambuja Cements stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. The stock looks overvalued with a PE of 39.72 against the industry PE of 27.27.

The company logged a 46 per cent rise in its standalone profit to Rs 368.99 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) compared to Rs 252.81 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue from operations climbed 10 per cent to Rs 4,128.5 crore from Rs 3,739.9 crore a year ago.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Ebitda) came in at Rs 715 crore, with a margin of 17.5 per cent.Revenue rose 11 per cent to Rs 8,036 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis in line with volumes. EBITDA climbed 161 per cent to Rs 1,138 crore and EBITDA margin swelled from 6.2 per cent to 14.6 per cent.

