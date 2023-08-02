Ambuja Cements shares in focus on report Adani firm may buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday amid a report suggesting the Adani group company reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries. A Reuters report quoting two sources with direct knowledge said the transaction would add heft to cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.

The deal by Ambuja Cements is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources told Reuters. They did not share the exact stake percentage. Ambuja Cements will also be announcing its June quarter results today.

One of the sources told Reuters that the deal was done by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at Rs 6,000 crore or $729 million. Economic Times last week reported that Adani was among those leading the race to acquire Sanghi, which was being appraised at that enterprise value.

Emkay Global said it sees profit for Ambuja Cements falling 24.7 per cent YoY to Rs 642.40 crore for the June quarter. It sees sales rising 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,622 crore.

"Volumes are expected to increase 21 per cent YoY to 8.9 MT, while realisation should decline 4 per cent. Total cost/tonne is estimated to decline 7 per cent YoY. Accordingly, Ebitda per tonne might increase 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,040," Emkay Global said.

Ebitda margin is seen at 20.1 per cent against 18.7 per cent in March and 17.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Phillip Capital sees profit for Ambuja Cements plunging 43 per cent YoY to Rs 598.80 crore. Volume growth seen at 12 per cent YoY. Realisation is seen declining 2 epr cent YoY while Ebitda per tonne is seen at Rs 1,042, up 13 per cent.

Adani is India's second largest cement producer, behind UltraTech Cement. It owns Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC Ltd, which have a capacity to produce more than 65 million tonnes with more than a dozen manufacturing plants across India.

