Rs 14 to 142: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Share of Anjani Foods has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last three years. Anjani Foods share which closed at Rs 13.80 on December 13, 2018 rose to Rs 142.35 on December 13, 2021, translating into gains of over 931% during the period.

In comparison, Sensex could climb 62.18% during the period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the share three years ago would have grown to Rs 10.31 lakh today.

However, the micro cap share closed 4.43% lower at Rs 142.35 today. It has fallen 65.2% from the 52-week high of Rs 409.10 hit on June 7, 2021.

The stock opened with a gain of 4.06% at Rs 155 today against the previous close of Rs 148.95 on BSE. Later, it hit an intra day low of Rs 142.05, down 4.63%. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 79.57 crore.

Anjani Foods stock stands lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.Total 914 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.30 lakh on BSE.

The share has gained 34% in one year and risen 4% since the beginning of this year.

17 promoters held 75 per cent stake in the firm and public shareholders owned 25 per cent stake at the end of September quarter. 5,615 public shareholders owned 25% stake or 13.97 lakh shares of the firm with capital up to Rs 2 lakh.

None of the shareholders held capital above Rs 2 lakh at the end of September quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), mutual funds and financial institutions did not hold any stake in Q2 of the current fiscal.

The rise in the stock is not fully in line with the earnings performance of the firm.

Anjani Foods reported a 26.10 % rise in Q2 sales at Rs 9.18 crore against Rs 7.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company logged a 60.53% fall in net profit to Rs 0.15 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 0.38 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, net profit zoomed 650% from Rs 0.02 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal.

Sales rose 14.18% from Rs 8.04 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.

On an annual basis, the firm reported a profit of Rs 3 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 0.5 crore profit for March 2020 fiscal.

In March 2019 fiscal, the firm logged zero profit against a loss of Rs 0.2 crore in March 2018 fiscal.

Anjani Foods Limited is a bakery food-on-the-go retailers and bakery product distributors in Andhra Pradesh, with over a variety of diverse retail and distribution outlets spread across five districts from Srikakulam to Godavari.

