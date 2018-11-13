Apollo Tyres stock closes 3.68% higher after promoters take a 30% cut in FY19 compensation

The Apollo Tyres stock rose in trade today after its promoters Neeraj Kanwar and Onkar S Kanwar decided to take a cut of approximately 30% in their overall compensation for FY19 with immediate effect.

The unusually high compensation of managing director Neeraj Kanwar had forced minority shareholders in September-end to vote against his reappointment on the same position for a fresh term of five years. Nearly 27.2 per cent of the shareholders voted against the proposal compared to the three-fourth majority approval needed for the reappointment.

Neeraj Kanwar's current term ends in May 2019.

The stock rose up to 4.40% to an intra day high of 223.95 compared to its previous close of 214.50 on the BSE. The stock closed 3.68% higher at 222.40 level on the BSE.

The mid cap stock has lost 5.19% during the last one year and fallen 16.78% since the beginning of this year.

Neeraj Kanwar earned an annual compensation of Rs 42.8 crore in 2017, a 43% hike over his take-home of Rs 30 crore in 2016. The annual standalone net profit of the tyremaker in 2017 stood at Rs 622.4 crore, a decline of 23% over last year.

Annual consolidated net profit also declined by 34% at Rs 724 crore. For financial year 2017-18, the combined annual compensation of Onkar Singh Kanwar and his son Neeraj Kanwar stood at Rs 87.74 crore, a little less than a 10 percent of the consolidated net profit for the year. Maximum salary cap for the promoters in 2017-18 stood at Rs 99.18 crore.

Country's second-largest tyremaker in a filing to stock exchanges said, "The revised proposal would result in a reduction of approximately 30% in overall compensation for both the promoters, Neeraj Kanwar and Onkar S Kanwar. There are three substantive changes that the Board now recommends to shareholders for approval:

1. A cap on total promoter compensation is set at 7.5% of Profit Before Tax (PBT).

2. Performance-based remuneration will be targeted at approximately 70% of the total Compensation.

3. Annual increments for the fixed portion of promoter compensation will be in line with that of the senior professionals of the company."

20 of 25 brokerages rate the Apollo Tyres stock "buy" or 'outperform', three "hold" and two "underperform", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Apollo Tyres is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires. The company's segments include India, Europe and others. The Indian segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through India. The European segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through the plant at the Netherlands along with its subsidiaries.

The others segment includes the subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Thailand and other operating subsidiaries. It manufactures tires, tubes and flaps. The company has approximately four tire manufacturing plants, over two located in Cochin, and one each at Vadodara and Chennai.