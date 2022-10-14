Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna, Mohnish Pabrai raised stake in these firms in Q2; do you own any?

Well-known equity investors of Dalal Street including Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna and Mohnish Pabrai raised their stake in select stocks in Q2FY23 when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex jumped 8 per cent.

Initial shareholding data showed that Kacholia held a 1.97 per cent stake, or 4,51,140 shares of Shankara Building Products as of September 30, 2022. He also owned a 1.04 per cent stake or 1,03,666 shares of Megastar Foods in his portfolio. His name was not among key shareholders of these companies in the previous quarter that ended June 30. Shares of Shankara Building Products have advanced nearly 37 per cent on a year-to-date basis till October 13. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex declined around 2 per cent during the same period.

With a total equity holding of Rs 1,536 crore on June 30, the market watcher had a stake in over 30 stocks. At present, the value of his holdings stands at Rs 1,728 crore.

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna upped her stake in Talbros Automotive Components to 1.22 per cent for the latest quarter ended June 30 against 1.1 per cent in the previous quarter ended June 30. Shares of Talbros Automotive Components have gained nearly 20 per cent on a year-to-date basis till October 13.

On the other hand, Khanna cut stake in Aries Agro to 1.10 per cent from 1.25 percent earlier. Her stake in Goa Carbon fell to less than 1 per cent as her name did not appear in key shareholders as of September 30. She held a 1.08 per cent stake in the company as of June 30. The investor's entire portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

Mohnish Pabrai, a disciple of billionaire Warren Buffett and an Indian-American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, raised his stake in Rain Industries to 8.82 per cent in Q2FY23 from 8.39 per cent. The founder of Pabrai Investment Funds, through his funds, lapped up additional 14.55 lakh equity shares of the company during the quarter. Shares of Rain Industries have dipped nearly 31 per cent to Rs 166.35 on October 13, 2022, from Rs 239.85 on December 31 last year.

(Note: Complete shareholding pattern of all the listed companies is yet to be announced).