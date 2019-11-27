Ashok Leyland share price rises over 3% after firm bags orders for 1,750 buses

Ashok Leyland share price rose today after the firm said it has bagged an order for supply of 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. Ashok Leyland share price gained up to 3.28% to Rs 83.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 80.75 on BSE. The stock erased some gains to close 1.61% higher at Rs 82.05 on BSE.

On NSE, the stock ended 1.55% to Rs 82.05. It hit a high of Rs 83.40 during today's trade. The large cap stock has lost 25.75% during last one year and fallen 20.43% since the beginning of this year. Ashok Leyland share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 113 on November 30, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 56.95 on August 23, 2019.

"With this order, our order book for State Transport Undertakings has enhanced significantly. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry," said Sanjay Saraswat, President of medium to heavy commercial vehicle section in Ashok Leyland.

Currently, Ashok Leyland is India's largest and 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world.