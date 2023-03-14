Astral shares turn ex-bonus today; HUDCO board to consider dividend

HUDCO

The board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects will consider payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 today.

Apollo Pipes Limited

The board of the pipe manufacturer will meet today to consider raising of funds.

Astral Limited

The stock of the plumbing manufacturer and drainage systems will turn ex-bonus today. The firm announced bonus shares in a ratio of 1:3 along with its Q3 earnings and had set Tuesday, March 14, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issue of bonus equity shares. Due to the T+1 settlement mechanism, the stock is turning ex-bonus on the same date, i.e. on Tuesday.

Praxis Home Retail Limited

The board of the firm, which operates an online portal and retails store for the sale of home furnishing products, will meet today to consider fund raising.

Poddar Pigments Limited

The board of the firm engaged in the manufacturing of color & additive masterbatches will consider payment of dividend to its shareholders today.

Hardwyn India Limited

The architectural hardware manufacturer will consider allotment of 1,08,66,660 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs 320.4129/- per Equity Share (inclusive of Premium of Rs. 310.4129/- per Equity Share) through Preferential basis by virtue of Swap.

Xpro India Limited

The polymer processing firm’s board will meet today for issuance and allotment of equity shares against fully-paid up warrants.

Osia Hyper Retail Limited

The company’s board will consider fund raising and other business matters.

Also read: YES Bank shares plunge 13%, hit sub-Rs 15 level, as lock-in period ends. Full details

Also read: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems listing on Tuesday: Here's what you should expect