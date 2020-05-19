scorecardresearch
AU Small Finance Bank share price jumps 4% after Singapore govt buys over 19 lakh shares

AU Small Finance Bank share price climbed 4.3% to Rs 415 today compared to the previous close of Rs 397.90 on BSE

Share price of AU Small Finance Bank gained in trade today after government of Singapore bought stake in the lender. AU Small Finance Bank share price climbed 4.3% to Rs 415 today compared to the previous close of Rs 397.90 on BSE. However,  the stock erased gains and was trading 2.41% away from 52-week low of Rs 379.9.

Volume-wise, 0.24 lakh shares traded on BSE, amounting to turnover of Rs 98.17 lakh. AU Small Finance Bank stock has gained over 2% in one week.  It has lost 28.24% in one month and 42% in one year, respectively. The stock has lost 52% since the beginning of this year. AU Small Finance Bank is trading lower than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

Singapore government purchased 19 lakh shares of the lender, or 0.65% stake, at Rs 414.6 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. Last week, Sunil Bharti Mittal-owned Bharti (SBM) Holdings bought 2.4 million shares of AU Small Finance Bank. Bharti SBM acquired 0.79% of equity at Rs 414.16 apiece, with the transaction valued at Rs 99.90 crore.

In Q4, AU Small Finance Bank logged a 3.45 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 122.32 crore against Rs 118.23 crore in the same period a year ago. AU Small Finance Bank's net income rose 43 per cent to Rs 738 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 517 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Net interest income grew 43 per cent to  Rs 555 crore in Q4 from  Rs 387 crore in corresponding period a year ago. Other income grew 33 per cent to Rs 174 crore in the January to March quarter 2020.

