Aurobindo Pharma stock hits fresh 52-week low, slips 7% intra day

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma slipped 7 per cent today to hit a new 52-week low today after USFDA issued six observations to the firm's oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from May 2 to May 10, 2022. The stock has lost 4.87 percent in two days.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 560.6, down 7.04 percent on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 34,626 crore on BSE. Aurobindo Pharma stock is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has lost 19.52 percent in 2022 and slipped 42.71 per cent in a year. Total 2.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.04 crore on BSE. At 2:57 pm, the stock was trading 2.83 percent lower at Rs 586.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Company's Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from May 2 to May 10, 2022. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a 'Form 483' with six observations," the firm said.

The company said it would respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline and work closely with US FDA to close the observations.

Aurobindo Pharma is yet to announce its earnings for the quarter and the fiscal ended March 2022. The company posted a 79.48 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 604.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 against a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,946.46 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Sales slipped 5.70 per cent to Rs 6,002 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 6,365 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.