With 1,726% returns, this Tata Group stock turned into a multibagger in a year

Stock of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one year. The stock, which is part of the Tata Group, closed at Rs 578.05 on April 22, 2022 against Rs 31.65 on April 22, 2021, translating into a gain of 1,726 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex gained 18.96 per cent in one year.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh one year ago in the microcap stock would have grown to Rs 18.26 lakh today. The stock closed 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 578.05 on April 22, (Friday).

The share touched an intraday high of Rs 597, up 4.84 per cent in the last session. Earlier, it opened with a gain of 3.61 per cent at Rs 590 on BSE.

The microcap stock stands higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. A total of 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.13 crore on the BSE.

Market cap of the company rose to Rs 917.04 crore on BSE.

Promoter Tata Autocomp Systems Limited held 75 per cent stake or 1.18 crore shares in the firm at the end of March quarter.

In Q4, 27,494 public shareholders held 25 per cent stake or 39.66 lakh shares in the firm; 10 public shareholders held 5.06 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 3.19 per cent with individual share capital of over Rs 2 lakh.

26,915 public shareholders held 28.46 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 17.94 per cent with individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The company will announce its earnings for Q4 today.

On a quarterly basis, the firm's net profit zoomed 109.97 per cent to Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2021 quarter against Rs 3.91 crore loss in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sales climbed 45.02 per cent to Rs 162.26 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal against Rs 111.89 crore sales in Q3 of the last fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell 2.5 per cent from Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Sales rose 9.69 per cent from Rs 162.26 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

On an annual basis, the company widened its loss by 74.60 per cent to Rs 29.70 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 17.01 crore for the fiscal ended 2020. Sales fell 6.42 per cent to Rs 339.13 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 362.40 crore sales for the March 2020 fiscal.

However, the firm has outperformed its peers in the stock market.

While shares of JBM Auto gained 317 per cent in one year, Sharda Motor managed to clock 109.08 per cent returns for its shareholders. Stock of another peer Talbros Auto rose 152.62 per cent and Precision Camsh climbed a huge 211 per cent during the period.

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited (ASAL) manufactures sheet metal components, welded assemblies and modules for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. ASAL's two state-of-art Plants - at Pune, Maharashtra and at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) build wide range of auto components and assemblies for global automobile leaders such as Tata Motors Limited, Fiat, Piaggio and Ashok Leyland among others.

