Avenue Supermarts share rises 2.5% as revenue jumps 31% in Q1

Avenue Supermarts share rose nearly 2.5% today after the firm said standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent for the quarter ended June 30.

Avenue Supermarts stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The large cap stock opened with a gain of 2.13% at Rs 3,384 on BSE.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3394.75, rising 2.46% against previous close of Rs 3,313.

Market cap of firm rose to Rs 2.17 crore on BSE.

Total 0.16 lakh share changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.41 crore on BSE.

The stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 46.5% in one year and risen 21.23% since the beginning of this year.

Standalone revenue of the firm rose to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Revenue from operations in the April-June quarter a year ago stood at Rs 3,833.23 crore.

Its total number of stores as on June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts said that the "meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to, inter alia, consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021."

On Friday, the stock settled at Rs 3,313.30 on the BSE, rising 0.04 per cent from their previous close.