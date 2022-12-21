Axis Bank extends gains, hits fresh 52-week high after ESOP allotment

Shares of Axis Bank climbed in Wednesday's trade, extending their gains for the third straight session after announcing ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) allotment. The stock gained 0.93 per cent to hit a day high -- also its 52-week high -- of Rs 958.90 over its previous close of Rs 950.05.

A total of 85,000 shares changed hands on BSE, amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.09 crore. The lender's market capitalisation or m-cap stood at Rs 2,92,804.06 crore.

At today's high level of Rs 958.90, the private lender has gained 55.14 per cent compared to its one-year low of Rs 618.10, hit in June this year.

The stock has climbed 1.15 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has moved 36.80 per cent higher.

The bank has allotted 3,59,258 equity shares of Rs 2 each on December 20, 2022, under its ESOP scheme, Axis said in an exchange filing.

"The paid-up share capital of the bank has accordingly increased from Rs 614,89,05,132 (307,44,52,566 equity shares of Rs 2 each) to Rs 614,96,23,648 (307,48,11,824 equity shares of Rs 2 each," it added.

A R Ramachandran from Tips2trades, said, "An excellent uptrend in Nifty Bank due to rising interest rates and an improving credit cycle has led to a strong rally in banks where Axis Bank has currently assumed the leadership position. On the daily charts, the stock looks overbought. Rs 967 is strong resistance and investors should book profits at current levels up to Rs 967 and wait for a dip near Rs 842-850 to initiate fresh buy positions."

Axis Bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,330 crore, up 70 per cent for the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2), as against Rs 3,133 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's net interest income (NII) grew 31 per cent yearly.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks slipped into red in late morning deals, dragged by FMCG stocks.