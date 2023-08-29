scorecardresearch
Axis Bank shares can reach Rs 1,200 mark, among top picks of Jefferies; here’s why

Shares of Axis Bank ended 0.89% lower at Rs 981 against the previous close of Rs 989.80 on BSE.

SUMMARY
  • The stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.
  • The multibagger stock has zoomed 101 per cent in a year and risen 50.75 per cent this year.

Shares of private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd can hit a target of Rs 1,200 in a year, said global brokerage Jefferies in a report. The lender is an attractive pick among banking stocks since it is confident of 18 percent sustainable ROE and believes focus on improvement in funding profile will reduce volatility as well as improve net interest margins, said Jefferies.

In the current trading session, shares of Axis Bank ended 0.89% lower at Rs 981 against the previous close of Rs 989.80 on BSE. The stock of the lender has risen 4.13% this year and gained 34.55% in the last one year. Total 0.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.72 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 3.02 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Axis Bank stands at 66.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. The banking stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Axis Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 994.94 on August 24, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 706 on September 28, 2022.

Jefferies hosted CEO of Axis Bank for investor meetings in the US, and released a report based on the discussions.

"One of the key areas of focus for the bank is improvement in funding mix through increase in share of retail deposits (term and savings deposits) to be in line with best-in-class peers: Towards this, there is a broader focus on improved customer experience, reorientation of branch staff, focus on corporate salary accounts and digital banking platforms," Jefferies said.

This process can take 18-24 months to play out in terms of improved funding mix and lower cost of funds. Over the past year, rise in share of retail funds has helped reduce outflow rate (now in line with larger banks), which has in turn helped grow loans. The bank management believes that credit growth for banking can sustain around 12-13 percent levels and that Axis Bank can continue to grow at a 4-5 percentage points higher rate (so 16-19 percent), said Jefferies.

"We rate Axis among our top picks in financial sector, with a buy rating and Rs 1200 price target," the brokerage said.

Also see: Hot stocks on August 29, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Zomato, Gokaldas Exports, SJVN and more

Also read: Paytm, ITC, Zomato, Axis Bank shares: As foreign inflows fall, here's how FPI favs fared in August

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
