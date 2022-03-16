Axis Bank stock rises 4% as HDFC Securities sees 18% upside in two quarters

Shares of Axis Bank rose nearly 4% today after HDFC Securities assigned an 18% upside to the stock in two quarters against the last traded price of Rs 710. The banking stock touched an intraday high of Rs 725.75, rising 3.95% on BSE.

The large cap share trades higher than 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 2% in one year and risen 6.51% since the beginning of this year. Axis Bank share opened higher at Rs 705.50 against the previous close of Rs 698.20

A total of 4.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 30.85 crore. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 2.22 lakh crore on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 626.40 on April 12, 2021 and a 52-week high of Rs 866.60 on October 25, 2021.

HDFC Securities said, "Axis Bank has reported robust earnings recovery in Q3FY22. Bank's ability to improve the margin and sustainability in the loan book is the key thing to watch out. There could be higher recoveries in the next two-three years than slippages. Scale-up of its high yielding retail portfolio will be the top priority for Axis Bank. We have envisaged 17% CAGR in Net Interest Income and 47% CAGR in net profit over FY21-FY24E."

"Further, we have estimated that the loan book would grow at 16% CAGR over this period. We expect that asset quality and NIM to improve gradually over FY21-24E. We expect the multiple gap between Axis Bank and other major peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will gradually come down in the near to medium term," the brokerage noted.

"We feel that investors can buy Axis bank between Rs.710-715 & add more on dips of Rs.640 band. We expect the Base case fair value of Rs 776 (1.6xSA ABV Mar-24+SOTP) and the Bull case fair value of Rs 843 (1.75xSA ABV Mar-24 SOTP) over the next 2 quarters," the brokerage added.

The private sector lender reported a 224 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the October-December quarter at Rs 3,614 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the private sector lender's profit registered a 15 per cent growth.

The bank's net interest income (NII) gained 17 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ to Rs 8,653 crore, while net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points QoQ and 2 basis points YoY to 3.53 per cent.