Axis Securities bullish on this Tata Group stock; sees over 45% upside

Axis Securities has maintained its bullish stance on steel major Tata Steel. It has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700. So, if you compare it with the current market price, the stock has an upside potential of over 45 per cent.

On Wednesday, the scrip ended 0.08 per cent higher at Rs 1166.30 against the previous close of Rs 1165.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,42,537.66 crore.

The brokerage house noted that the company’s net debt fell more than expected to Rs 51,049 crore due to better working capital management. Net-debt/EBITDA now stands at only 0.8x vs 6.1x in Mar’20.

"Tata intends to double its capacity from 19.6mtpa to 40mtpa mainly through organic expansion in India. The management highlighted a lot of optionalities to put capex in capital-efficient and value-accretive ways and is a confidant to enhance capacity through internal cashflows without any issuance of debt," it said.

Moreover, it highlighted that the capex intensity will be lower for the brownfield organic projects and the company has sufficient landbank to grow organically, which gives it the flexibility to pace its capex outflow in line with the steel cycle.

"The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 4.4x 12MF EV/EBITDA, below its 10Y average of 6.3x. We reiterate our BUY rating and value the company using SoTP by assigning a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA based on its geographical segments," Axis Securities said.

Tata Steel posted a 37 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, mainly because of higher income. It had reported a net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Further, the board of the company announced a dividend of Rs 51 per share while also recommending a 10:1 stock split.

