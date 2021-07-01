Bajaj Auto share rises 3% on June sales data

Bajaj Auto share rose nearly 3% today after the firm reported a 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021. Share of Bajaj Auto climbed to an intraday high of Rs 4,250 rising 2.83% on BSE.

Bajaj Auto stock has gained 2.44% in the last 2 days. Bajaj Auto stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap stock has gained 48.68% in one year and risen 22.59% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.22 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 8.45 crore on BSE.

The company reported sales of 3,46,136 units in June 2021 against 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June stood at 1,61,836 units against 1,51,189 units, rising 7 per cent. Motorcycle sales rose 22% to 3,10,578 units compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 35,558 units as against 22,975 units in the same month last year, up 55 per cent, the company said.

Exports in June climbed 45 per cent to 1,84,300 units against 1,26,908 units in the corresponding month last year.

In Q4 of previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,551 crore on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,354 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 8,596 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 6,816 crore in the same period of FY20.

In last quarter, the company sold a total of 11,69,664 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, up 18 per cent compared to 9,91,961 units in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

For 2020-21, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,857 crore, down 7 per cent compared to Rs 5,212 crore in 2019-20.