Bajaj Auto stock closes 4.30% lower post Q2 earnings

The Bajaj Auto stock on Wednesday fell nearly 5 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The stock closed 4.30 per cent or 111.10 points lower to end at Rs 2,475.30 on BSE. The stock slumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 2,460 intra day-- its 52-week low.

On NSE, shares of the company declined 4.54 per cent to close at Rs 2,469.

The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 3,213.98 crore to Rs 71,627.02 crore on BSE.

The Q2 earnings fell below expectations on margins front.

Its operating profit margin fell 2.95% to 16.81% for the quarter ending September 2018 compared with 19.76% during the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

"Despite 25% volume growth, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.5% YoY at Rs 1,343 crore at a disappointing 16.8% margin (compared to estimated 17.3%)," said Abhishek Jain, analyst at HDFC Securities.

Consolidated net profit rose 5.27 per cent to Rs 1,257 crore for September quarter, aided by robust sales across domestic and international markets. The firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,194 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,987 crore for the second quarter as compared to Rs 6,566 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said.

The large cap stock has lost 23% during the last one year and fallen 25.51% since the beginning of this year.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain.

21 of the 51 analysts covering the stock have a "buy" or higher rating, 18 have "hold" while 12 rate it at "sell" or lower, according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Bajaj Auto Limited is an India-based manufacturer of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts. The company's business segments include automotive, investments and others. The company's vehicles include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles

It's geographic segments include India and rest of the world. The company's plants include Waluj plant, Chakan plant and Pantnagar plant. The company's subsidiaries include Bajaj Auto Indonesia and Bajaj Auto International Holdings.