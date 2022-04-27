Bajaj Auto stock falls ahead of Q4 earnings, here's what to expect

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading lower ahead of its Q4 and fiscal earnings today. The stock has fallen after two days of gain. Bajaj Auto shares opened lower at Rs 3,847 against the previous close of Rs 3,890 on BSE. They touched an intraday high of Rs 3,888 and an intraday low of Rs 3,847.60 today.

At 10:02 am, the stock was trading 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 3,866. The large cap share is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. A total of 3,454 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.33 crore on the BSE.

Market cap of the company stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Bajaj Auto stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,347.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,028.35. The stock has gained 2.52 per cent in a year and gained 19.32 per cent this year.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto records 20% decline in March sales

YES Securities expects net profit to fall 24.2 per cent to Rs 10,096 crore on a year on year (Y-o-Y) basis. It sees a 16.9 per cent fall in profit on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

Revenue is seen falling 10.5 per cent to Rs 76,969 crore on a Y-o-Y basis and slumping 14.7 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis.

"Overall volume for the quarter de-grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y/ 17 per cent Q-o-Q. This should result in revenue de-growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y / 15 per cent (Q-o-Q). We expect margins to contract 100bp Q-o-Q at 14.2% due to negative operational leverage. We believe Bajaj Auto is relatively better placed to face margin headwinds due to higher exports mix and lean cost structure," said YES Securities.

Rs 17 to Rs 185: This jewellery stock turned into a multibagger in a year

Kotak Institutional Equities expects the firm to report sales of Rs 75,625 crore. The firm is likely to post a net profit of Rs 10,257 crore for the March quarter.

"We expect revenues to decline by 12 per cent Y-o-Y led by (1) 17 per cent Y-o-Y decline in volume and (2) five per cent Y-o-Y increase in ASPs due to price hikes taken over the past few quarters in 4QFY22. We expect EBITDA margin to decline by 20 bps (Q-o-Q) in 4QFY22 due to negative operating leverage, partly offset by (1) price increases taken during the quarter (RM impact will come with a lag of one quarter) and (2) cost-control measures," said Kotak Institutional Equities ahead of Q4 earnings.

Analysts at ICICI Securities see net sales falling by 16.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 7,511 crore. EBITDA margin is expected to contract by 140 basis points (bps) at 13.8 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) is seen declining 18.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 25.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 987 crore.

The auto major clocked total sales of 2,97,188 units in March 2022 compared to 3,69,448 units in March 2021, logging a decline of 20 per cent. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,26,752 units and exports of 1,70,436 units.

In Q3 of the previous fiscal, India's leading two-wheeler company reported a 21.9 per cent year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,214 crore against a net profit of Rs 1,556 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto's total revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 9,022 crore in Q3 against Rs 8,910 crore a year ago.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; Bajaj twins top losers

