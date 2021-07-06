Bajaj Finance share rises over 4% amid strong Q1 update

Bajaj Finance share was among the top Sensex gainers today after the firm announced its business update for the quarter ended June 2021. Share of Bajaj Finance touched a record high of Rs 6,340 rising 4.42% against previous close of Rs 6,071.85 on BSE.

Bajaj Finance stock has gained 3.96% in the last 3 days.

Bajaj Finance share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 99.53% in one year and risen 17.13% since the beginning of this year. Later, the stock closed 2.17% higher at Rs 6,203 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.74 lakh crore. Total 1.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 74.62 crore on BSE.

The company is well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.6% as of 30 June 2021.

It acquired 1.9 million new customers in Q1 FY22 as compared to 0.5 million in Q1 FY21. New loans booked during Q1 FY22 were 4.6 million as compared to 1.8 million in Q1 FY21.

Assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 1.59 lakh crore (including IPO financing receivable of approximately Rs 2,900 crore) as of 30 June 2021 compared to Rs 1.38 lakh crore as of June 30, 2020.

Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at nearly Rs 10,900 crore on 30 June 2021.

Deposits book rose to Rs 28,000 crore as of June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 20,061 crore as of 30 June 2020. Deposit book in Q1 FY22 grew by approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.