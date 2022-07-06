Bajaj Finance shares rise over 3% on strong Q1 update

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose over 3 per cent today after the NBFC disclosed data related to its Q1 performance. The firm said new loans booked in the last quarter were 7.4 mn as compared to 4.6 mn in the first quarter of FY22. The company logged highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 2.7 mn in Q1 FY23.

Buoyed by the Q1 show, Bajaj Finance stock gained 3.32 per cent intraday to Rs 5,850 against the previous close of Rs 5,662.05 on BSE.

The large cap stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has lost 6 per cent in a year and fallen 16.5 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.66 crore. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.54 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 8,043.50 on January 19, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 5,235.60 on June 17, 2022.

The core assets under management (AUM) grew 31 per cent to Rs 2,04,000 crore as of June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 1,56,115 crore as of June 30, 2021. Its capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 26.2 per cent as of June 30, 2022.

The company infused Rs 2,500 crore into equity shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in the last quarter. The company continues to remain well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 26.2 per cent as of June 30, 2022.

Deposit book climbed 22 per cent to Rs 34,100 crore as of June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 27,972 crore as of June 30, 2021.