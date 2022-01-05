Bajaj Finance stock rises 3.5% post Q3 business update; top Sensex, Nifty gainer

Bajaj Finance stock was the top Sensex gainer today after the company said new loans climbed 23.3% on a year-on-year (y-oy) basis.The large cap stock was the top Sensex gainer. It rose 3.5% to Rs 7,599 against the previous close of Rs 7,342.75 on BSE.

The stock was the top gainer on Nifty. It climbed 3.30% to Rs 7,585.90 against the previous close of Rs 7,342.75 on NSE. The share has gained 9.49% in the last 4 days. Bajaj Finance stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap share has gained 46.22% in one year and risen 7.33% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 31.39 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.53 lakh crore on BSE. The share hit 52-week high of Rs 8,020 on October 18, 2021 and 52 week-low of Rs 4,361 on April 19, 2021.

The company's deposits rose 26.3% to Rs 30,000 crore as of 31 December 2021 compared to Rs 23,777 crore as of 31 December 2020. Deposit book in Q3 FY22 rose Rs 1,250 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 181,300 crore as of December 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 1,43,550 crore as of December 31, 2020.

AUM in Q3 FY22, adjusted for IPO financing receivable grew by approximately Rs 14,500 crore.

In Q2 of the current fiscal, Bajaj Finance reported a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,481 crore on healthy interest income. The non-banking finance company posted a net profit of Rs 965 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income grew 19 per cent to Rs 7,732 crore in Q2 against Rs 6,520 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Interest income grew by 16 per cent to Rs 6,687 crore from Rs 5,763 crore.