Bajaj Finserv share rises 10%; among top gainers on BSE, NSE

Shares of Bajaj Finserv were rose 10% in Tuesday's early session, trading among the top gainers of both bourses NSE and BSE today.

The highly volatile share gained today following rise in the financial index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, that were trading near record highs.

Reversing from losses, Bajaj Finserv share price opened with a gain of 9.45% today, at its intraday high of Rs 9,144, against the previous close of Rs 8,354.40 on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 8402.05. The stock has gained after 6 days of consecutive fall.

Bajaj Finserv stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Bajaj Finserv stock price has fallen 0.4% last week and over 3% in one month. However, year-to-date, the stock has risen 0.2%.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 1,41,938.66 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 9,970 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,985.60. Share of the company with Rs 5 face value has fallen 8% in one year.

The benchmark indices extended gains in afternoon trade, buoyed by positive Asian and European markets. Reversing from yesterday's lows, market benchmarks jumped on Tuesday to trade near record highs, tracking cues from positive global equities. Sensex added 663 points today to 49,200 and Nifty gained by 183 points to 14,465. The financial sector index was up 2% both on BSE and NSE today.

Earlier on January 13, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 49,795 and 14,653, respectively.

Bajaj Finance, followed by SBI, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Axis Bank were among the top gainers. On the other hand, ITC and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

