Bajaj Housing Finance reports strong Q4: Net Profit at Rs 587 cr, NII up 24%

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd reported a strong set of numbers for the January–March quarter on Wednesday, April 23. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 53% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 586.68 crore for Q4 FY25, up from ₹381.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Net interest income (NII) rose 24.4% YoY to Rs 2,373.73 crore, compared to Rs 1,907.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,788.27 crore, up 18.5% from Rs 1,508.28 crore a year earlier.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 26% YoY to Rs 1,14,684 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported that its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of 0.29% for the quarter ended March 2025, marginally higher than 0.27% in the December quarter. Net NPA also inched up to 0.11% from 0.10% in the previous quarter. The company’s Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) on Stage 3 assets stood at 60%, according to its exchange filing.

Advertisement

The NBFC had earlier shared provisional business updates for the March quarter. As per final figures, gross disbursements for the quarter came in at Rs 14,250 crore, up from Rs 11,393 crore in the same period last year—a growth of over 25% year-on-year.

In the preceding December quarter, Bajaj Housing Finance had posted a 25% YoY rise in net interest income (NII), while maintaining stable asset quality on a sequential basis.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance ended 0.6% higher at Rs 131.92 on Wednesday, ahead of its earnings announcement. While the stock trades below its post-listing high of Rs 188.50, it remains significantly above its IPO price of Rs 70 per share.