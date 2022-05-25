Balrampur Chini stock falls over 3% amid marginal rise in Q4 profit

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills fell over 3 per cent in early trade today after the firm reported a marginal rise in Q4 profit for the quarter ended March 2022. The fall in the stock comes at a time when the government has imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1 to maintain domestic availability and price stability.

On Tuesday too, the stock ended 5.68 percent lower at Rs 389.1 against the previous close of Rs 412.55 on BSE amid reports of the likely ban on the export of sugar.

Stocks in news: Balrampur Chini, Adani Ports, Strides Pharma, Bank of India and more

Stock of Balrampur Chini Mills fell 3.38 percent to an intraday low of Rs 376 on BSE. The stock has lost 9.58 percent in the last three sessions.

Balrampur Chini Mills stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The share has gained 28.44 percent in one year and risen 4 percent this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 7,705 crore on BSE. Total of 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.32 crore on BSE. The firm reported a 2.1 percent rise in net profit at Rs 240.5 crore in the fourth quarter compared to a profit of Rs 235.5 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue in Q4 rose 25 percent to Rs 1,279.6 crore against Rs 1,019.3 crore reported in the corresponding period of past year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) fell 0.4 percent YoY to Rs 331 crore, as against Rs 332.2 crore in Q4 FY21. The EBIDTA margin stood at 25.9 percent, which was lower as compared to 32.6 percent in the year-ago period.

Balrampur Chini Mills is an integrated sugar manufacturing company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of sugar. The allied business activities of the company primarily consist of manufacturing and sale of ethanol, ethyl alcohol, generation and sale of power, and manufacturing and sale of agricultural fertilisers.