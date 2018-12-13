Bandhan Bank stock rises over 8% after RBI allows lender to open 40 branches

The Bandhan Bank stock rose in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the lender to open new branches. The bank would add another 40 branches by December 31, taking the total number to 978, the Kolkata-based lender's founder and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said on Wednesday.

The bank opened five new branches yesterday.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 7.58% during the period. It opened with a gain of 3.48% today and touched an intra day high of 514.20, up 8.63% compared to its previous close of 473.35 on the BSE.

The stock has gained 16.80% during the last one month.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier imposed restrictions on Bandhan Bank's branch expansion, after it failed to pare promoters' stake to 40 percent from close to 82 percent, within the stipulated three-year time frame.

As per RBI's licensing norms, the promoters of the bank were supposed to cut their holding to 40 per cent within three years of starting operations.

Bandhan Bank, which started operations in August 2015, should have ideally brought down the promoter holding by August 2018.

But the bank, which floated an IPO in March 2018, could not have seen promoters bringing their stake to 40% due to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI's) mandate of a one-year lock-in on shares held by the promoter post an issue.

However in October, the bank said SEBI has exempted it from rules governing the post-listing lock-in period for promoter shareholdings in companies.

"In continuation to our intimation dated September 28, 2018, it is hereby informed that the Bank has received an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India with respect to (i) lock-in of one year on the equity shares held by the promoter; and (ii) eligibility condition of one year from listing; as required under regulations 36(b) and 82(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2009, respectively, in order to comply with the requirements of RBI Licensing Guidelines for Private Sector Banks issued on February 22, 2013," Bandhan Bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges.

Bandhan Financial Holding is the promoter of Bandhan Bank.

The lender commenced operations on August 23, 2015.

In September, banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stopped Bandhan Bank from opening new branches as it was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) to 40 per cent as required under RBI's licensing condition.

The central bank also ordered freezing of Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's salary over failure to stick to shareholding rules. The promoter stake in Bandhan Bank is currently at around 82.28 per cent.

The Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank was incorporated on December 23, 2014 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited.

