Banking stocks push Sensex, Nifty higher in early trade

Banking stocks extended gains in trade today taking the market higher a day after RBI unexpectedly raised repo rate by 25 basis points. Experts said fresh round of short covering has started but significant rally in the midcap space is expected. The BSE banking index was the top gainer in trade today rising 385 points to 29,846 level. The index gained over 50 points after RBI announced repo rate hike of 25 bps and closed at 29,460 level yesterday.

Top gainers on the BSE bankex were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. All 10 bankex stocks were trading in the green.

Bank Nifty too was trading 1.20% or 315 points higher at 26,682 level.

Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India were the top gainers on the 12-stock index. All stocks on the bank Nifty were trading in the green.

Anita Gandhi, whole time director at Arihant Capital Markets said, "In the policy, RBI allowed banks to spread Mark to Market losses in investments in available for sale & held for trading portfolio for June quarter equally over four quarters. This will give relief to the banks which suffered heavy MTM losses due to recent spike in bond yields. Also, RBI mentioned that credit offtake is satisfactory. The rate hike will help improving banks NIMs for future credit offtake. This has led to positive sentiment in banking stocks".

Experts said the banks had already raised lending rates by 10 basis points anticipating a rate hike.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Sensex.

The RBI on Wednesday hiked the key rate for the first time in over four years-by 0.25 per cent-to curb inflationary pressures from high oil prices, a move which will translate into higher EMIs for home, auto and other loans.

With all its members voting for the increasing, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised markets by raising the repo rate, at which it lends to other banks, to 6.25 per cent but kept its policy stance as "neutral".

The reverse repo rate, at which it borrows from banks, was also raised by similar proportion to 6 per cent. This is the first increase in interest rate since January 28, 2014 when rates were hiked by a similar proportion to 8 per cent.