Bata India stock falls for seventh straight session as promoters sell stake

Shares of Bata India fell for the seventh straight session today as the company's promoters sold 2.8 per cent stake via a block deal. Bata India stock has lost over 8 per cent in the last seven sessions on BSE.

The stock, which closed at Rs 1,884 on May 30, 2022 fell to an intraday low of Rs 1717.15 on BSE today, translating into a fall of 8.85 per cent during the period.

The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1,725, down 3.38 per cent today. The share has gained 9.37 per cent in a year but lost 8.31 per cent in 2022.

A total of 0.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.46 crore.

The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,262 crore on the BSE. Shares of Bata India are trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 2261 on November 16, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 1540 on June 10, 2021.

On June 1, Bata India fixed the floor price of the sale at Rs 1,850 per share and the stake sale fetched Rs 316 crore. Bata India stock touched an intraday low of Rs 1,826.05, down 3.38 per cent on BSE in the same session.

As on March 31, 2022, BATA BV, the promoter of Bata India, owned 52.96 per cent stake in the company. Domestic mutual funds held 19.46 per cent stake, followed by individual shareholders (11.17 per cent), insurance companies (7.92 per cent) and foreign portfolio investors (6.66 per cent), shareholding pattern data shows.

Commenting on the technical outlook, Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research, Ashika Group said, "Since the start of the FY, the stock is seen trading within the broader range of Rs 1650- Rs 1950. Share prices managed to resolve higher from the range indicating culmination of corrective phase and resumption of next up move. Currently, the stock is facing resistance from the crucial 200 DMA at 1900 and resuming downtrend. Immediate support for the stock is around the level of Rs 1630-1660 which historically has proven worthy for a pullback. The said level further coincides with the 50% retracement of the entire rally since March 20 (High: Rs 2262; Low: Rs 1000) and the 100 WMA thus reassures of the elevated base formation in the stock. Hence, investors might adopt a wait and watch approach as breach of Rs 1630- Rs 1660 would invite further weakness toward the 61.8% retracement at 1500. For traders, prices sustaining above Rs 1630-1660 can attract strong momentum towards Rs 1900-1950 in the near term."

The firm reported a healthy set of earnings in the last quarter. The shoemaker reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore led by robust sales. It posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 12.77 per cent to Rs 665.24 crore in Q4 against Rs 589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.