BCL Industries shares: Here's why InCred Equities see more steam left in this multibagger counter

BCL Industries continues to attract investors as the ethanol story unfolds in India. Brokerage InCred Equities remains positive on the counter and believes that the stock is bound for more upside, if everything falls in place for the company in the coming months.



Last week, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road, Transport and Highways unveiled the world's first-ever prototype of ethanol-powered electrified flex-fuel vehicle. The Union Minister shared his ambitions to have all vehicles in India running on 100 per cent ethanol, which offers cleaner energy solutions than its counterparts like petrol and diesel.



BCL Industries is considered to be a key beneficiary of the same. Market participants expect that with the commissioning of a 200 KLPD ethanol plant and rice straw boiler in Punjab in July this year, the profitability of the BCL Industries is likely to improve in the months to come.



The company’s new plant in West Bengal has commenced production and strong tailwind in ENA business to aid growth in volume as well as value terms, said InCred Equities. "The Ethanol plant is just one quarter away. The recent downturn in prices could be attributed to a lower-than-expected increase in ethanol prices, dampening the sector’s prospects," it said.



However, the company remains on a firm footing with its huge capacity coming on stream, it added. The company moved from 200 klpd to 600 klpd in terms of ethanol/ENA capacity, respectively, in the current financial year, it added with an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 925, about 88 per cent up from its previous close. However, its bear case pegs the stock at Rs 660, signaling a 35 per cent upside.



Shares of BCL Industries were trading slightly lower on Monday, dropping about a per cent to Rs 490, with a total market capitalization of the company standing close to Rs 1,200 crore. The stock is up about 78 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 276.15 in November 2022. The stock has gained more than 1,660 per cent from its covid-19 lows around Rs 28.



BCL Industries is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, engaged in manufacturing of vanaspati ghee, refined edible oils and other products. The smallcap company board had approved the subdivision of its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, but the record date for the same has yet to be announced.



About a month ago, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) stopped the supply of rice from its depots for ethanol production amid rising prices of cereals and concerns over rice production in the 2023-2024 crop year due to insufficient rains followed by floods. The move could impact India's ambitious ethanol blending petrol (EBP) programme, said the analysts.



Ethanol story is a very interesting space to watch out for but one should have a long-term view for it. One shall wait and watch how this story unfolds at large because for now, the plans and positioning is at the preliminary stage, said Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.



However, in near-term overhang, one must see another key contributor in the revenue, that it, edible oil, whose margins will support the movement in the near-term, he added. "Also, the Government's restriction on food grains for alternative use will remain an overhand in the near term."



BCL Industries reported a net profit at Rs 18.62 crore in June 2023 quarter, up about 5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while the revenue rose 14.35 per cent YoY to Rs 428.67 crore in April-June 2023. Operational profit or EBITDA for BCL Industries came in at Rs 41.30 crore in June 2023 quarter, up 31 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Also read: Hot stocks on September 4, 2023: YES Bank, Tata Steel, Jio Financial, RVNL and more

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 4, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), NTPC, HCL Technologies, L&T, PVR INOX, others