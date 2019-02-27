BEML share price rises on receiving order for seven Metro train sets

BEML share price rose in early trade today after the PSU said it received contract for seven Metro train sets of 6 cars configuration for metro services in Bengaluru. The contract is valued around Rs 400 crore. BEML share price rose 3.55% to 853.10 compared to the previous close of 823.85 on the BSE.

BEML share price opened at 829.90 level on BSE. BEML has lost 31% during the year and 6.19% since the beginning of this year.

Wipro share price falls after Credit Suisse cuts rating of IT firm

BEML share price was trading above its 50-day and 200 day moving average of 826 and 758 levels, respectively.

The turnover for BEML share price stood at Rs 5.10 crore with 61 000 shares changing hands on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty were trading higher at 36,367 level and 10,937 levels logging gains of 393 points and 100 points, respectively.

This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4.91 crore in 10 years, do you own it?

BEML is a public sector undertaking engaged in the manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment. The company offers bulldozer, excavator, motor grader, wheel loader, dump trucks, railway coaches, rail wagons, metro cars and defense equipments. The company's segments are mining and construction business, defence business and rail and metro business.