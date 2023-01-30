Bharat Electronics shares plunge 7% after Q3 results. ICICIdirect sees stock at Rs 130 level

Shares of Bharat Electronics tanked 7 per cent in Monday's session following muted set of December quarter results, thanks to other expenses and a surge in interest costs. December, analysts said, was the third consecutive quarter of slower new order run-rate and that the maintaining of execution pace has depleted the order book by 9 per cent YoY Rs 50,116 crore. The scrip fell 7.31 per cent to hit a low of Rs 87.40 on BSE. With this, the scrip is down 12 per cent so far in 2023.

"Given multiple growth drivers and non-defence scalability, we expect execution and new orders to be strong ahead. Large orders of advanced surveillance systems, fire control systems, high power radars, SAMs, Akash, etc along with a mix of civil segment shall aid Bharat Electronics' growth/returns trajectory in our view. We retain ‘BUY’ as we revise FY23-24E estimates by 9-8 per cent along with a rollover to March 2025E," Nuvama said while suggesting a target of Rs 125 for the stock.

Key triggers for stock

ICICIdirect said revenue for Bharat Electronics came in line with estimates but higher than expected raw material costs impacted margins.

The company's strategy to diversify into non-defence areas, focus on increasing exports and services share would aid long-term growth and help de-risk business.

The brokerage said the company is likely to have a strong order pipeline in FY23-24E, as it expects expect revenue to growth at 18.5 per cent compounded annually while Ebitda to grow at 20.1 per cent CAGR over FY22-FY24E, aided by sustained margins at 22 per cent. The brokerage pegs strong balance sheet and double digit returns ratios going ahead and has a price target of Rs 130 on the stock.

The Navratna Defence PSU clocked a turnover of Rs 4,046.11 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 8,842.98 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at Rs 598.77 crore compared with Rs 583.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

The company board recommended an interim dividend of Re. 0.60 per share on the enhanced share capital of the company post bonus issue in September 2022. The said dividend will be payable to all the eligible shareholders holding shares as on the record date February 10.



