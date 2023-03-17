Bharat Electronics to consider dividend; Hi-Tech Pipes, 2 other shares to go ex-split today

Shares of three companies namely Hi-Tech Pipes, RO Jewels, Vivanta Industries will go ex-split on Friday. NETTLINX will turn ex-dividend today. The board of Bharat Electronics will meet today to consider interim dividend while that of Kenvi Jewels will consider stock split.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics had earlier today stock exchanges that the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholder for payment of second interim dividend for FY23, if declared, will be Saturday, March 25.

Kenvi Jewels

The board of Kenvi Jewels will meet today at the registered office of the company to consider and approve stock split, approve change in registered office and transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman.

Hi-Tech Pipes

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes will turn ex-split today. The company board recently through postal ballot approved sub-division shares of the company from one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each to ten equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. March 18is also the record date for ascertaining the names of shareholders entitled for sub-division of each of the equity share of the company.

RO Jewels

RO Jewels had earlier told stock exchanges the company fixed March 18 as the revised 'record date' for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each to face value of Rs 2 each.

Vivanta Industries

Vivanta Industries will turn ex-split today. The company at its meeting on February 23 approved Saturday, March 18, as record date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of one share having face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares of nominal value of Re 1 each.

