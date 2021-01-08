Bharat Rasayan stock rises 12 % as board to consider share buyback proposal on January 12

Bharat Rasayan share rose 12% in early trade today after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The stock opened with a gain of 6.65% at Rs 10,062 against previous close of Rs 9,434 on BSE.

The small cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 10,543.65, rising 11.75% against the last close. The share has gained 69.78% in one year and risen 3.82% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,288 crore. Bharat Rasayan share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th day of January, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. Inter-alia, amongst other matters, to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of 10/- each fully paid, of the Company," the firm said.

Bharat Rasayan's consolidated net profit fell 35.4% to Rs 35.27 crore in Q2 against net profit of Rs 54 crore in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Net sales fell 12.9% to Rs 318.46 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Rs 365 crore in Q2 of 2019.

Bharat Rasayan serves a wide range of industries including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, R&D, petrochemicals, flavors & fragrances and specialty chemicals.

