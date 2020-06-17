Bharti Airtel share price gains 3% on buying stake in Lattu Kids

Bharti Airtel share price gained in the afternoon session today after the telecom major announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in kids learning Edtech startup Lattu Media- Lattu Kids.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 563.50, 3.43% higher from its previous close of Rs 544.80 on BSE. The large cap stock was among the top Sensex gainers today.

On an intraday basis, the stock gained 3.78% to the day's high of Rs 565.4 on BSE. Bharti Airtel stock price has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. Bharti Airtel share stands higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day but lower than 20-day moving averages.

Bharti Airtel share has gained 1.7% in one month and 23% year-to-date.

As part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, the investment will enable Airtel to add Edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to quality learning material from Lattu Kids.

Mumbai-based Lattu Kids specialises in digital learning tools for children. Its highly popular Lattu Kids app focuses on improving English vocabulary, English reading and Maths skills for children under the age of 10 years through entertaining, fun learning animated videos and games.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we aspire to support the growth of the start-upecosystem through our digital platforms. And now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms. We believe that Lattu Kidscan make a positive impact in the space of online education and are excited to have them in our accelerator and partner in their growth."

